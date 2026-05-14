Changing climate law to prevent civil cases removes a key protection for NZ citizens
By Bjørn-Oliver Magsig, Senior Lecturer in Law, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Graeme Austin, Professor of Law, University of Melbourne; Chair of Private Law, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
The law change will gut the capacity of tort law to hold greenhouse gas emitters and the government to account for climate harms.
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- Wednesday, May 13, 2026