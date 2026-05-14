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Human Rights Observatory

Syria: Israel’s deliberate destruction of civilian homes in Quneitra must be investigated as war crimes

By Amnesty International
The Israeli military’s deliberate destruction of civilian homes in Quneitra governorate in southern Syria since December 2024, with no absolute military necessity, should be investigated as war crimes, said Amnesty International today. Israel has an obligation to make reparations for these serious violations of international humanitarian law, which should be tailored towards addressing the specific […] The post Syria: Israel’s deliberate destruction of civilian homes in Quneitra must be investigated as war crimes appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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