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Human Rights Observatory

DR Congo: M23 Rebels Commit Atrocities in Eastern City

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The M23 armed group patrols Uvira, Democratic Republic of Congo, December 13, 2025. © 2025 Jospin Mwisha / AFP via Getty Images The M23 armed group and Rwandan military forces carried out an abusive month-long occupation of an eastern Democratic Republic of Congo city beginning in December 2025.During this time, these forces shot fleeing civilians, summarily executed more than 50 people during door-to-door searches, raped at least 8 women, and forcibly disappeared at least 12 people.Criminal investigations are needed, including by the International Criminal Court,…


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