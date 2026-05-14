If AI can translate instantly, why learn another language?
By Olivia Maurice, PhD, Cognitive Neuroscience, Western Sydney University; University of Sydney
Mark Antoniou, Associate Professor, The MARCS Institute for Brain, Behaviour and Development, Western Sydney University
From live speech translation in video calls to auto-dubbing on TikTok, the technology to dissolve language barriers has arrived. Real-time translation powered by artificial intelligence (AI) is now embedded in everyday life.
Tools from OpenAI, Meta, Google…
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- Wednesday, May 13, 2026