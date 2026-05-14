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Human Rights Observatory

Love, quest, adventure: the storytelling behind Xi Jinping’s speeches and China’s grand strategy

By Mei Li, Lecturer in Strategic Public Relations, University of Sydney
For many in the West, China still feels hard to fully understand. Public debate and media coverage too often focus on the “China threat”. Critics highlight the flaws of China’s political system and limits on freedom, yet China has still managed to rise as a major power that can now compete with the United States.

One reason for this gap in understanding is that the media often interprets China through a Western-centric perspective.

US President Donald Trump’s summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping this week, for instance, will be analysed in the West very differently from…The Conversation


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