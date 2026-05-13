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The high-tech shipbuilding methods that helped Vikings dominate the seas

By Lisa Bennett, Associate Professor in Creative Writing and English Literature, Researcher in Old Norse Literature, Flinders University
Images of the sleek keels, elegant planks, and dragon-headed prows of Viking longships have been reproduced countless times on postcards, book covers, souvenirs and in television shows and movies.

These vessels are, quite literally, the poster-ships for the Viking Age, which was between around 750 and 1100 CE.

So what made these ships so special? And why were these advanced shipbuilding techniques so crucial to the Vikings’ success?

What drove this shipbuilding boom?


In Old Norse, there are two…The Conversation


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