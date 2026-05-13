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Human Rights Observatory

Indonesia Inches Towards Protections for Domestic Workers

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Activists demand the Indonesian parliament pass a bill to protect domestic workers outside the parliament building in Jakarta, August 14, 2023. © 2023 Tatan Syuflana/AP Photo Two female domestic workers, ages 15 and 18, jumped from the fourth floor of a Jakarta boarding house on April 22 in a desperate attempt to escape their employer. One died; the other was severely injured.The tragedy came just a day after Indonesia’s parliament finally approved the long‑awaited Domestic Workers Protection Law, granting domestic workers long denied legal safeguards. But passing…


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