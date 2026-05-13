The Hanau far-right extremist shooting exposed how racism costs lives — and how institutions let it
By Jayanthan Sriram, PhD Candidate, Centre for Sensory Studies, Public Scholar, Concordia University
Neslihan Sriram-Uzundal, PhD Candidate in the Department of Education, Concordia University
Racism is not only a set of individual prejudices or isolated acts of violence. It is a multisensory, structural system that shapes how minorities experience the world, both enabled and reinforced by institutional failures.
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- Wednesday, May 13, 2026