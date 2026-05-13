As the definition of autism expands, are we losing sight of those with the greatest needs?
By Andrew Whitehouse, Deputy Director, The Kids Research Institute Australia, Professor of Autism Research, The University of Western Australia
David Trembath, Head of Autism Research and Senior Principal Research Fellow, The Kids Research Institute Australia
Mirko Uljarevic, Professor/Senior Principal Research Fellow, The Kids Research Institute
Few diagnoses have broadened their diagnostic boundaries as much or as quickly as autism. This has affected those with the most profound disability.
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- Wednesday, May 13, 2026