Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nasa bets big on nuclear engines to cut journey times to Mars

By Domenico Vicinanza, Associate Professor of Intelligent Systems and Data Science, Anglia Ruskin University
Nasa is developing ways to use nuclear power to send spacecraft to their destinations. Nuclear propulsion could greatly reduce the journey time to Mars, perhaps cutting a voyage of more than six months to three or four months.

The idea of nuclear propulsion in space goes back to the cold war. But Nasa has been pursuing it more aggressively since Jared Isaacman took over as the agency’s chief in December 2025. Isaacman is a well-known advocate of the technology and says…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Europe is rearming itself without addressing the political consequences
~ From AirTags to AI nudification: the growing toolkit of technology-facilitated abuse
~ Lee Lai’s Cannon is the first graphic novel to win the Stella Prize
~ Stardust trapped in Antarctic ice reveals tens of thousands of years of Solar System’s past
~ Poland: Stop cooperating with ICE on unlawful returns of Ukrainians
~ Algeria: Authorities must release arbitrarily detained journalists and uphold press freedom
~ Can the Great Nicobar Islands survive India’s development aspirations?
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Tim Wilson on the budget’s hidden hits on young Australians
~ Trump-Xi summit: 3 ways the US and China can compete without going to war
~ Electric transport is no longer niche. This year’s budget shows it’s the future
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter