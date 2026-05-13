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From ‘French leave’ to ‘Irish goodbyes’: why you may be right to exit a party without saying goodbye

By Trudy Meehan, Lecturer, Centre for Positive Psychology and Health, RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences
Sneaking out of a party without saying goodbye might look rude, but for some people, it’s the difference between connection and burnout.The Conversation


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