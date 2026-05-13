Bottom trawling is scraping oceans of wildlife
By Sarah Foster, Program Leader, Project Seahorse and Senior Researcher, Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, University of British Columbia
Amanda Vincent, Professor, Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, University of British Columbia
Bottom trawling operates by dragging large, weighted nets across the ocean floor, sweeping up most of the life they encounter along the way and destroying habitats.
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- Wednesday, May 13, 2026