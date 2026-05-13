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State opening of parliament 2026: experts on plans for cost of living, EU ties, tourist tax and more

By Simon Usherwood, Professor of Politics & International Studies, The Open University
Alex Ford, Professor of Biology, University of Portsmouth
Joelle Grogan, Senior Visiting Research Fellow, UCD Sutherland School of Law, University College Dublin
Jonquil Lowe, Visiting Academic, The Open University
Miriam Sorace, Associate Professor in Comparative Politics, University of Reading
Phil Tomlinson, Professor of Industrial Strategy & Regional Development, Co-Director Centre for Governance, Regulation and Industrial Strategy (CGR&IS), University of Bath
The government has set out its legislative agenda for the new parliamentary session in the king’s speech. Our panel of experts reveals the key points.

Measures to ease high living costs


Jonquil Lowe, Visiting Academic, The Open University

Surveys suggest that the cost of living is still a major concern for UK households, with energy and food prices topping the list of worries. In response,


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