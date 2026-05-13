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Trump-XI summit: US president says he will discuss arms sales to Taiwan – breaking decades of US policy

By Andrew Gawthorpe, Lecturer in History and International Studies, Leiden University
Donald Trump and Xi Jinping are likely to discuss many issues as they meet this week in Beijing. But alongside trade, technology and the war in Iran, one topic of conversation will stand out – the future of Taiwan.

Taiwan has long been a sensitive issue in Sino-American relations. Beijing regards the island as a breakaway province which must be reunited with the mainland. The United States has long opposed such a step. Yet in recent months, Trump has fuelled…The Conversation


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