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Human Rights Observatory

Immigrant patients often choose doctors with a shared cultural background – what they are seeking isn’t sameness but connection

By Yasamine Salkar, Clinical Assistant Professor of Health Administration, Georgia State University
At a recent dental appointment, I was unexpectedly seen by a new provider in my longtime dentist’s practice. Early in the visit, he realized we were both Iranian American. Like me, he had been born and raised in the United States. We were both fluent English speakers and fully accustomed to navigating American medical settings.

After we briefly discussed how the war in Iran was affecting our families there, something shifted. The…The Conversation


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