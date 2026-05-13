Falling space debris poses an escalating risk as spacecraft get stronger and more heat resistant
By Matthew Ray, Professor of Chemistry, University of Wisconsin-Stout
Reese Hufnagel, Research Assistant, Department of Chemistry and Physics, University of Wisconsin-Stout
Some engineers are prioritizing ‘design for demise’ and planning satellites that are more likely to completely burn up in Earth’s atmosphere at the end of their lifespan.
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- Wednesday, May 13, 2026