How tarot readers are using AI – and what it says about our growing reliance on chatbots for emotional support and advice
By Ziv Epstein, Postdoctoral Associate, Schwarzman College of Computing, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
Farnaz Jahanbakhsh, Assistant Professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, University of Michigan
Vana Goblot, Lecturer in Media, Communications and Cultural Studies, Goldsmiths, University of London
Our engagement with AI is at a crossroads: Will we treat it as an all-knowing oracle or as a tool to expand our own way of seeing the world?
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- Wednesday, May 13, 2026