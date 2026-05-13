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100 million African children are not in school. What’s driving the trend and how to reverse it

By Moses Ngware, Senior Research Scientist, African Population and Health Research Center
Many countries across Africa have embraced universal basic education policies in recent decades. But recent data has revealed that more than 100 million children and adolescents remain out of school, out of a total potential population of 469 million. The latest statistics suggest that after some years of progress, the situation is deteriorating. Education and youth empowerment scholar Moses Ngware and his co-researchers recently carried out an analysis of trends going back 25…The Conversation


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