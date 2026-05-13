Better-designed homes could cut three major child diseases by up to 44% – Tanzania trial
By Steve Lindsay, Emeritus professor, Durham University
Jakob Brandtberg Knudsen, Dean of Architecture, Royal Danish Academy
Lorenz von Seidlein, Professor, University of Oxford
Salum Ahmed Mshamu, DPhil Student at University of Oxford, University of Oxford
A three year study of Tanzanian children found that changing the way homes are designed can prevent diarrhoea, pneumonia and malaria, and help children grow taller.
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- Wednesday, May 13, 2026