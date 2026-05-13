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Human Rights Observatory

Europe is rearming itself without addressing the political consequences

By Richard Youngs, Professor of International and European Politics, University of Warwick
Compounding the alarm triggered by Russia’s 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the erratic unpredictability of the second Trump administration has made the need for European security autonomy obvious. On a number of occasions over the past year, Donald Trump has loosely intimated that he might leave the Nato defence alliance.

Washington’s recent move to withdraw 5,000 troops from Germany, plus unease over the US’s actions in Iran,…The Conversation


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