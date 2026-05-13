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From AirTags to AI nudification: the growing toolkit of technology-facilitated abuse

By Jason R.C. Nurse, Reader in Cyber Security, University of Kent
Lisa Sugiura, Professor of Cybercrime and Gender, University of Portsmouth
It’s hard to overstate the impact that artificial intelligence has had since the release of generative AI platforms such as ChatGPT just three years ago. While they have led to countless advances in how we live and work, they have also been at the centre of controversies around domestic and sexual abuse.

The use of the AI tool Grok to remove women’s…The Conversation


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