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Stardust trapped in Antarctic ice reveals tens of thousands of years of Solar System’s past

By Dominik Koll, Honorary Lecturer, Nuclear Physics, Australian National University
When you think of outer space, you’re likely picturing stars, planets and moons. But much of space is filled with clouds of gas, plasma and stardust – known as interstellar clouds.

In the local parts of our galaxy alone there’s a complex of roughly 15 individual interstellar clouds. The Solar System is currently traversing one of them, aptly named the Local Interstellar Cloud. The origin and history of these clouds are believed to be tightly connected to the birth and death of stars. But we can see their imprints…The Conversation


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