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Human Rights Observatory

Poland: Stop cooperating with ICE on unlawful returns of Ukrainians

By Amnesty International
Amnesty International and Human Rights First today published a joint letter to Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior urging an end to the Polish government’s cooperation with the US administration’s unlawful mass deportations of immigrant communities. According to information gathered by Amnesty International and Human Rights First, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) passed through […] The post Poland: Stop cooperating with ICE on unlawful returns of Ukrainians appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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© Amnesty International -
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