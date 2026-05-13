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Human Rights Observatory

Algeria: Authorities must release arbitrarily detained journalists and uphold press freedom

By Amnesty International
The Algerian authorities must immediately and unconditionally release all arbitrarily detained journalists targeted for exercising their right to freedom of expression, including Abdelwakil Blamm, Hassan Bouras and Christophe Gleizes, Amnesty International said today. The call comes ahead of the 14 May trial of Abdelwakil Blamm on bogus terrorism charges, amid the Algerian authorities’ misuse of the criminal justice system to punish independent critical media voices.  Since November 2025, the Algerian authorities […] The post Algeria: Authorities must release arbitrarily detained journalists…


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