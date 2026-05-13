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Human Rights Observatory

Can the Great Nicobar Islands survive India’s development aspirations?

By Karuna kumari Kandregula
India’s massive Great Nicobar development project has sparked debate over environmental risks, Indigenous rights, and strategic ambitions as critics warn of irreversible ecological and social consequences on the fragile island.


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