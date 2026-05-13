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Electric transport is no longer niche. This year’s budget shows it’s the future

By Hussein Dia, Professor of Transport Technology and Sustainability, Swinburne University of Technology
Transport policy used to be about roads, rails and pollution. But this year’s fuel crisis has shown it’s far more than that.The Conversation


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