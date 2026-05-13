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Dental funding in this week’s budget is just tinkering around the edges. We need so much more

By Matt Hopcraft, Associate Professor in Professional Practice, Melbourne Dental School, The University of Melbourne
Ongoing funding has been announced for two dental schemes – one for adults, the other for children. But there’s more we could do.The Conversation


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