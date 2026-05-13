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New UFO files offer no answers – but something is happening in the skies

By James Dwyer, Lecturer, School of Social Sciences, University of Tasmania
A new release of US government documents offers more detail about ‘unidentified anomalous phenomena’ but explanations are hard to find.The Conversation


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