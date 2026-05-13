Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Yesteryear: is this viral novel’s time travelling tradwife really ‘perfect at being alive’?

By Rachel Williamson, Lecturer in English, University of Canterbury
The film rights for Caro Claire Burke’s buzzy debut novel were sold to Amazon MGM Studios before publication. Adaptation plans are well underway, with Anne Hathaway, cited in the acknowledgements as “instrumental in bringing Natalie to life”, set to star and produce.

Yesteryear follows self-professed “flawless Christian woman” and tradwife influencer Natalie Heller…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Venezuela: Exclusions, Procedures Mar Amnesty Law
~ ILO Labor Treaty Should Protect All Gig Workers
~ ICC: Landmark First Hearing in Libya Atrocity Case
~ Albanese government uses its political dominance to implement a ‘Labor’ agenda
~ Budget 2026 brings a small tax handout to workers and a crackdown on tax breaks and trusts
~ Get ready for a budget slowdown. But Chalmers insists we won’t see a recession
~ Iodine deficiency is creeping back. Vegans, vegetarians and pregnant women are most at risk
~ At a glance: budget 2026
~ A budget with a bundle of reforms in a time of ‘extreme uncertainty’
~ Self-driving cars struggle to see at night or in fog – but imitating the human brain can make them safe
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter