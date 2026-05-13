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Human Rights Observatory

All sides of politics backed ambitious gambling reforms. The government’s response is half-hearted at best

By Charles Livingstone, Associate Professor, School of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Monash University
Former MP Peta Murphy, a Labor hero to many, died in December 2023 from cancer that recurred shortly after the 2019 federal election.

Despite this major illness, she actively and enthusiastically chaired a multi-party House Committee examining online wagering in Australia. The committee’s unanimous reportThe Conversation


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