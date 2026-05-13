Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Urgent care clinics, medicines and vaccines: what the budget means for Australians’ health

By Peter Breadon, Program Director, Health and Aged Care, Grattan Institute
Mia Jessurun, Associate, Disability Program, Grattan Institute
Health was at the heart of last year’s budget. Last night, tax and housing took centre stage, and there were few surprises in health.

Most new health funding goes to previous commitments and continuing programs, including big spending on public hospitals, the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS) and urgent care centres.

The government says this budget is about cost of living, spending restraint, and inter-generational…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Venezuela: Exclusions, Procedures Mar Amnesty Law
~ ILO Labor Treaty Should Protect All Gig Workers
~ ICC: Landmark First Hearing in Libya Atrocity Case
~ Albanese government uses its political dominance to implement a ‘Labor’ agenda
~ Budget 2026 brings a small tax handout to workers and a crackdown on tax breaks and trusts
~ Get ready for a budget slowdown. But Chalmers insists we won’t see a recession
~ Iodine deficiency is creeping back. Vegans, vegetarians and pregnant women are most at risk
~ At a glance: budget 2026
~ A budget with a bundle of reforms in a time of ‘extreme uncertainty’
~ Self-driving cars struggle to see at night or in fog – but imitating the human brain can make them safe
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter