Urgent care clinics, medicines and vaccines: what the budget means for Australians’ health
By Peter Breadon, Program Director, Health and Aged Care, Grattan Institute
Mia Jessurun, Associate, Disability Program, Grattan Institute
Health was at the heart of last year’s budget. Last night, tax and housing took centre stage, and there were few surprises in health.
Most new health funding goes to previous commitments and continuing programs, including big spending on public hospitals, the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS) and urgent care centres.
The government says this budget is about cost of living, spending restraint, and inter-generational…
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- Tuesday, May 12, 2026