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Human Rights Observatory

Venezuela: Exclusions, Procedures Mar Amnesty Law

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Relatives of detainees held for political reasons wait outside El Helicoide, headquarters of Venezuela's intelligence service and a detention center, after the National Assembly approved an amnesty bill in Caracas, Venezuela, February 19, 2026. © 2026 AP Photo/Cristian Hernandez (Washington, DC) – Venezuela’s new amnesty law has serious shortcomings that exclude many people who have been arbitrarily detained and is being applied in ways that may deny release to people who should be eligible, Human Rights Watch said today. The law is ostensibly an effort to help…


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