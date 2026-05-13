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Human Rights Observatory

ILO Labor Treaty Should Protect All Gig Workers

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Delivery workers driving through New Delhi, India, 2026. © 2026 Human Rights Watch (New York) – Gig workers around the world experience long hours, unpredictable and declining pay, and serious safety risks, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today. Governments negotiating a landmark treaty under the International Labour Organization (ILO) on platform work in June 2026 should adopt strong, binding standards to ensure fair pay, safe working conditions, and access to social security for gig workers worldwide.The multimedia report, “Algorithms of Exploitation:…


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