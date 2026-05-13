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Human Rights Observatory

ICC: Landmark First Hearing in Libya Atrocity Case

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Khaled Mohamed Ali El Hishri appeared before Pre-Trial Chamber I of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, December 3, 2025. © 2025 International Criminal Court (The Hague) – The International Criminal Court’s (ICC) upcoming landmark hearing in the case of Khaled Mohamed Ali El Hishri, suspected of crimes against humanity and war crimes, is a long-awaited breakthrough for victims of serious crimes in Libya, Human Rights Watch said today. From May 19 to 21, 2026, ICC judges will hear evidence against El Hishri in a “confirmation of charges”…


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