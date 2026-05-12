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370 billion crickets are farmed for food every year. Scientists have discovered they may feel pain

By Thomas White, Associate Professor, School of Life and Environmental Sciences, University of Sydney
Kate Lynch, Senior Lecturer in Philosophy of Science, University of Sydney
You’re cooking dinner, distracted, and your hand brushes a hot pan. Nerve signals race to your spinal cord and back to yank your arm away in a fraction of a second, with no thought required.

Then comes the pain. A sharp, spreading sting gives way to a pulsing ache, and you cradle your hand and run it under cold water until it subsides. That felt experience is distinct from the reflex that preceded it. While the reflex moved your body out of danger, pain drives you to protect the wound, recover, and learn to avoid similar mistakes in the future.

We readily accept that other…The Conversation


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