Why the race to save these cherished penguins just became more urgent
By Jemma Geoghegan, Professor and Webster Family Chair in Viral Pathogenesis, University of Otago
Janelle Wierenga, Head of Wildlife Management and Research Fellow, University of Otago
Joseph Guhlin, Postdoctoral Researcher with Genomics Aotearoa, University of Otago
Peter Dearden, Professor and Director of Genomics Aotearoa, University of Otago
Researchers found the endangered yellow-eyed penguin is made up of three distinct subspecies, with the mainland lineage at greatest risk.
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- Tuesday, May 12, 2026