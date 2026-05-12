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Fermina Stevens: “We want to protect our Indigenous land in Nevada from the dangerous impact of lithium mining”

By Amnesty International
Northeastern Nevada, historically, is a gold mining area. I was a kid in the 1980s when I first noticed a gold boom in Elko. The gold mines are about 20 to 30 miles away. Since then, a lot of people have come into town and the town itself has grown. We didn’t have a Walmart, […] The post Fermina Stevens: “We want to protect our Indigenous land in Nevada from the dangerous impact of lithium mining” appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


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