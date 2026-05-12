Africa has the world’s greatest genetic diversity, yet it’s missing from research: we’re filling the gap
By Michele Ramsay, Director of the Sydney Brenner Institute for Molecular Bioscience, Professor in the Division of Human Genetics, University of the Witwatersrand
Ananyo Choudhury, Reader at the Sydney Brenner Institute for Molecular Bioscience, University of the Witwatersrand
Most genetic studies focus on people from European ancestry. But Africa has the richest diversity and must be included in genetic databases.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, May 12, 2026