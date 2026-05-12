Millions of farmers in Africa’s Great Lakes region face rising temperatures. Study predicts how crop disease and pests could spread
By Romaric Armel Mouafo Tchinda, Post-doctoral Researcher in the Biology department, Université de Sherbrooke
Aaron I. Plex Sulá, PhD Candidate, University of Florida
Jacobo Robledo Buritica, Plant Pathologist and PhD Candidate, University of Florida
Karen Garrett, Preeminent Professor in the Plant Pathology Department, Global Food Systems Institute and Emerging Pathogens Institute, University of Florida
Figuring out how climate change will cause plant disease and pests to spread across Africa’s Great Lakes farms is critical for future food supplies.
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- Tuesday, May 12, 2026