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Human Rights Observatory

How structural inequality fuels Black youth recruitment into cycles of violence

By Marycarmen Lara Villanueva, PhD Candidate, Department of Social Justice Education, Ontario Institute for Studies in Education, University of Toronto
The recruitment into gangs is not simply an issue of individual criminality or policing, but the result of institutional failures and conditions that make some youth more vulnerable.The Conversation


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