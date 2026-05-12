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Hacking the bomb? What Claude Mythos AI reveals about the gamble of nuclear deterrence

By Thomas Fraise, Postdoctoral research fellow, University of Copenhagen; Sciences Po
AI-powered cyber-security: the rise of new frontier platforms like Mythos highlights nuclear arsenals’ potential weak spots, and complicates the gambles inherent in nuclear deterrence.The Conversation


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