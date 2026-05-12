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Human Rights Observatory

Vitamin B12: the essential nutrient with a complicated cancer link

By Ahmed Elbediwy, Senior Lecturer in Cancer Biology & Clinical Biochemistry, Kingston University
Nadine Wehida, Senior Lecturer in Genetics and Molecular Biology, Kingston University
B12 is vital for red blood cells, nerves and DNA, but unexplained high levels may point to an underlying health problem.The Conversation


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