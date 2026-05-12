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Conserving 30% of the planet will only succeed if people are part of the plan

By Chris Sandbrook, Professor of Conservation and Society, University of Cambridge
Javier Fajardo, Postdoctoral Research Associate, Institute of Environmental Science and Technology (ICTA-UAB), Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona; University of Cambridge
What do you see when you imagine a conservation area? Perhaps a remote rainforest, a towering mountain range or a coral reef teeming with life. But do you expect to see any people?

It would be understandable if you answered no. Most media coverage of nature ignores people. Many protected and conserved areas to date are classified as “high and far” – in places with rich biodiversity and relatively…The Conversation


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