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Human Rights Observatory

Amazon is making drone deliveries in the UK – here’s why nimbyism could hamper a wider rollout

By Paul Cureton, Senior Lecturer in Design (People, Places, Products), Lancaster University
Anna Jackman, Associate Professor in Human Geography, University of Reading
There is a new buzz around Darlington: the sound of delivery drones. This northern English town is now the only place outside the US where retail giant Amazon offers airborne delivery to people’s homes via its Prime Air company.

Customers living within 7.5 miles of Amazon’s Darlington fulfilment centre can select a drone delivery for everyday items (not including batteries) weighing less than 5lb. They also need a suitable…The Conversation


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