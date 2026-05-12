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Human Rights Observatory

The Welsh Conservatives survived the Senedd election – now they must decide what they stand for

By Lewis Norton, PhD Candidate at Department of International Politics, Aberystwyth University
The 2026 Senedd (Welsh parliament) election has transformed Welsh politics. Much of the attention has focused on the rise of Plaid Cymru and Reform UK, and on Welsh Labour’s dramatic losses. But another political story has unfolded more quietly in the background.

The Welsh Conservatives achieved 10.7% of the vote, giving them seven seats in the expanded 96-member Senedd. In the 2021 Senedd election, the party won 16 seats out of a possible 60.

On paper, that is a poor result for a party…The Conversation


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© The Conversation -
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