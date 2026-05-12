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Human Rights Observatory

The Cherokee Bible, one of the language’s first books, is a window between worldviews

By Margaret Bender, Professor of Anthropology, Wake Forest University
Tom Belt, Cherokee Language Expert Translator, Western Carolina University
If you wanted to learn the Cherokee language in the 1990s, there weren’t many written resources: three dissertations from the 1970s and ’80s, one textbook and a handful of college classes in North Carolina and Oklahoma. Even on most Cherokee land, it was unusual to see street or building signs in this endangered Indigenous language.

There are nearly 500,000 enrolled members in the three federally recognized Cherokee Tribes: the Cherokee Nation and United Keetoowah Band, both…The Conversation


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