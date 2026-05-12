Many of the Caribbean’s most important reefs are going unprotected
By Sara M. Melo Merino, Postdoctoral Fellow in Marine Science, Smithsonian Institution
Lorenzo Alvarez-Filip, Professor of Marine Ecology, Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM)
Steven Canty, Director, MarineGEO and Tennenbaum Marine Observatories Network, Smithsonian Institution
Healthy coral reefs can significantly reduce hurricane damage for coastlines, yet many still face harms, including pollution and ship damage, that people have the power to stop.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, May 12, 2026