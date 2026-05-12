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Human Rights Observatory

Angola: Flood Survivors Living in Precarious Conditions

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A railway bridge damaged by heavy floods near the Benguela station in Angola, April 23, 2026. © 2026 Phill Magakoe / AFP via Getty Images (Johannesburg) – Angolan authorities should carry out an independent and credible investigation into the Cavaco River dike collapse and ensure that internally displaced communities receive immediate, adequate, and transparent assistance, Human Rights Watch said today.Official figures indicate that heavy rainfall and the collapse of the Cavaco River dike on April 12, 2026, triggered devastating floods in Angola’s western Benguela…


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