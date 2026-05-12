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Albanese government uses its political dominance to implement a ‘Labor’ agenda

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The Albanese government has used the first budget of its second term to do what you’d expect a Labor government that had won a massive majority would do.The Conversation


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