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Self-driving cars struggle to see at night or in fog – but imitating the human brain can make them safe

By Pablo Hernández Cámara, Profesor e investigador. Departamento de Ingeniería Electrónica & Laboratorio de Procesado de Imágenes, Universitat de València, Universitat de València
Picture this: you’re driving on a mountain road, when you suddenly hit a thick patch of fog. You respond instinctively. Your vision sharpens, and you narrow your eyes to make out the shape of any oncoming cars.

Human beings handle these quick changes very well, but if it were a self-driving car – at least one with a current artificial intelligence (AI) system behind the wheel – things could easily end in disaster.

Today’s AI vision systems are extremely accurate when visibility is good. On a clear, sunny day a self-driving car can recognise pedestrians, road signs and other…The Conversation


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